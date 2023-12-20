Boston Common Asset Management LLC Purchases 20,333 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1,150.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $341.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $346.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.