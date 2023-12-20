Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.0 %

NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.