Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $189.11 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.06 and a twelve month high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

