BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Update

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,335,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 15,103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.2 days.

BrainChip Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BRCHF opened at 0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.19. BrainChip has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.59.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

