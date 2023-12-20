Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

