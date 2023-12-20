Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $127.63

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.96. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,092,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,706,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

