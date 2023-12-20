Brokerages Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $51.14

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $30,038,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Capri by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

