Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($35.03).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.70), for a total value of £324,120 ($409,915.26). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 491 shares of company stock worth $1,071,928. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,284 ($28.89) on Friday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,582 ($32.65). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

