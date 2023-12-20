Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $101.20

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

GWRE stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,882 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

