Brokerages Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) PT at $75.36

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hexcel by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

