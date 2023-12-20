Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) PT at $127.89

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.88.

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.44. Jabil has a 52 week low of $64.74 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

