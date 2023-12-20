Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $94.50

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 66,812 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 42.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,557,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

