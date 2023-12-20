Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $94.50

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Shares of WTFC opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
