Brokers Set Expectations for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennar in a report released on Sunday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $148.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 1 year low of $88.42 and a 1 year high of $156.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.07.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $57,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

