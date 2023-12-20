Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 132,700 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BBU opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -624.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Desjardins set a $30.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.