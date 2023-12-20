Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Sells 237,635 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

NYSE BN opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,310.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

