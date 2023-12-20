Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 387,068 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,158,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,310.90 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $40.06.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Brookfield Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,734,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,395,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BN. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

