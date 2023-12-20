Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $106.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of BC stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.50. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 127.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 80.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

