California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALB. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

California BanCorp Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALB opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $207.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that California BanCorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Featured Articles

