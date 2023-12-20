Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.12.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNQ opened at C$85.76 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0018975 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.