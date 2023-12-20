Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited Sells 31,545,741 Shares of Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP – Get Free Report) insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 31,545,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$968,454.25.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Down 50.0 %

Shares of CVE XOP opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. It holds a 17% working interest in the Block LB-13 located offshore Liberia; and 40% equity interest in the OPL 226 blocks located in the Niger Delta province, offshore Nigeria.

