Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP) Insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited Sells 31,545,741 Shares of Stock

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (CVE:XOP – Get Free Report) insider Anavio Equity Capital Markets Master Fund Limited sold 31,545,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$968,454.25.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Down 50.0 %
Shares of CVE XOP opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$12.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum
