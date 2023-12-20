Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.62 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

