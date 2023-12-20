CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

