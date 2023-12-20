Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $258.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,304.78, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

