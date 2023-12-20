Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after buying an additional 197,327,361 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

