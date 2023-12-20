Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,880,000 after buying an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,291,000 after buying an additional 1,246,265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,778,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,612,000 after buying an additional 773,810 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,934,000 after buying an additional 643,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

