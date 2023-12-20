Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

FUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

