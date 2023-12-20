Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,220,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

