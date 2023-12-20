Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,490. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

