Catriona Yale Sells 597 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $12,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $240,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,160,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,402,000 after acquiring an additional 284,443 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

