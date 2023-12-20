Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $9.74

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $10.20. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 234,088 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,277,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter worth $931,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 16.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

