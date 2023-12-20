CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $817.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

