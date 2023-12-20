ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHX

Insider Activity at ChampionX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.