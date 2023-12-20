Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 77.13%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
