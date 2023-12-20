Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

