Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

