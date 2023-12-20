Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

