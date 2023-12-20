Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $107.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHK

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after purchasing an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after purchasing an additional 936,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,029,000 after acquiring an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after acquiring an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.