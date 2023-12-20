Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.56. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $99.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $101,464,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

