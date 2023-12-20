Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $393.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.99.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

