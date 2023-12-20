Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

