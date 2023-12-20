Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.