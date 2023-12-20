Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
