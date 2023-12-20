Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.