Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 159 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CME opened at $212.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

