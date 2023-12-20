Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,675 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after acquiring an additional 988,809 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.