Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 8,338 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

