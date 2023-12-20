Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $502,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.