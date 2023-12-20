Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Takes $534,000 Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after acquiring an additional 198,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,693,000 after acquiring an additional 328,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 211,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,734,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.
The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
