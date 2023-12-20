Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Sells C$80,100.00 in Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$80,100.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Ryan Marr sold 7,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$43,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00.

CHW opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$147.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 56.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76. Chesswood Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.40 and a 52 week high of C$12.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Chesswood Group last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of C$80.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$78.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 0.6769231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

