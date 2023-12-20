Christopher Pleister Sells 1,263 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Stock

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Pleister sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $10,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,601,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after buying an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 233,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.