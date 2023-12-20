Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $221.81 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.93. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

